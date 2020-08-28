Tahlia Hall Puts Perky Booty On Show In Tiny Thong

Tahlia Hall has been heating up her Instagram page with tantalizing snaps, and her latest post today did not disappoint. The Australian bombshell rocked a skimpy bikini set that showcased her assets and killer physique.

The sizzling snap showed Tahlia standing outdoors under a shaded area. Trees and plants comprised her background. The worm’s-eye view featured the model posing casually in her bathing suit. Her toned backside was directed to the camera, standing with one foot forward. She looked down at the lens with a seductive gaze, grabbing some parts of her hair with her right hand. The babe placed her other hand on her derriere as the photographer took the shot.

Tahlia sported a scanty two-piece swimsuit that had a dark blue base with pink prints all-over. The style of her bottoms showcased her bombshell curves. The front side of the piece was not very visible in the snap. From what was seen, the cups seemed so tiny that it barely contained her bust. As a result, her sideboob was on display. The garment had floss-like straps that tied around her back for support.

She sported the matching thong. The waistband was made up of thin straps that clung to her hips, highlighting her small waist. The bottoms also showcased her round posterior — which delighted many viewers.

Tahlia left her blond hair down and styled straight, leaving her long strands hanging down her back. Her nails appeared freshly-manicured with red and white nail polish. For the occasion, she accessorized with a gold bangle and nothing else.

The influencer wrote a short caption about her workout “results,” adding an emoji at the end of the post. The brand-new share has accrued over 7,000 likes and 120-plus comments in less than a day of being live on the social media platform. Admirers and fellow models dived into the comments section and wrote compliments. Most of them told her how hot she looked, while other followers raved about her sheer display of skin. Countless other online supporters were short on words and decided to express their thoughts with a trail of emoji instead.

“You are the most perfect-looking individual I have laid my eyes on. Too bad you already have a boyfriend, but I am still hoping one day, we will cross paths,” an avid admirer wrote.

“You have passed with flying colors. You have a super hot figure!!! Man, you are incredible! A beautiful face with a banging body,” gushed another fan, adding a peach and two fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Would be nice to live in Australia and see you. The weather is also not bad,” a third follower added.