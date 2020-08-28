Candice Swanepoel Sits Cross-Legged In A Skimpy Yellow Bikini At The Beach

The Victoria's Secret model showed plenty of skin in a triangle two-piece.

Candice Swanepoel showed some skin in a stunning new Instagram photo. The beach snap was shared to the official account of her swimwear line, Tropic of C, on Thursday, August 27, and showed the Victoria’s Secret model sitting down on the sand in a tiny bright bikini.

Candice flaunted her natural beauty and let out a big grin as tilted her head upwards. She sat with her legs crossed and both hands on her right leg as she put her toned body on full show. The supermodel pushed her shoulders forward to flaunt her toned arms as her collar bones protruded out from under the strings of her top.

Her vibrant yellow bikini plunged low and featured two small triangles of material over her chest with two strings that tied around the back of her neck. It also featured another string around her torso.

The lingerie and swimwear model matched with bottoms in the exact same color that highlighted her seriously slim waist. They featured strings on both sides that were tied into large bows pulled up in line with her navel.

The 31-year-old star’s signature long, blond hair was straight and cascaded down her back. It blew in the wind as she posed. Candice was surrounded by numerous spurts of grass while the cloudless bright blue sky could be seen above her. She ditched the accessories and shoes to let her swimwear do all the talking.

Tropic of C confirmed in the caption that the mom of two sported the textured praia set in the colour mango alongside the hashtag #holdingontosummer.

Plenty of fans heaped praise on the mom of two in the comments section.

“You have an inimitable smile. Gorgeous lady looking happy in a mango bikini,” one person commented with several fire emoji.

Another fan said Candice was “one in a billion.”

“In love with she,” a third person commented.

Others flooded the comments section with hearts and smiley face emoji.

The photo was shared after Candice flaunted her toned body on her own Instagram account last week.

She tagged Tropic of C’s page in a set of two snaps that showed her laying back on a wooden chaise lounge during a past trip to Jamaica. She put her tanned legs on full display in short daisy dukes and also rocked a skimpy striped crop top and sneakers.

“Oh Jamaica. How I long for you… swipe for the vibe,” she captioned the upload.