Abby Dowse Gets On Her Knees For A Sultry Bikini Shot

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse showed off her insane bikini bod in a sizzling new photo shared to Instagram this morning, tantalizing her legion of online admirers with her killer curves. The full-body pic showed the 30-year-old soaking up some sun out on her balcony — a familiar sight for her regular social media followers, as that is where the Australian model snaps many of her swimsuit shots. Abby posed on her knees for the steamy upload, which saw her sitting on a strappy towel with her legs spread open. She held on hand on her thigh, giving off sultry vibes as she glanced to the side and provocatively parted her lips.

The Aussie smokeshow wore a revealing aquamarine two-piece from Oh Polly — a triangle string number she originally showcased in a booty-flaunting selfie the day before. While that post portrayed Abby from behind, giving followers a good look at her cheeky thong, her latest upload treated her eager audience to a frontal view of the skimpy pool item.

The swimsuit’s plunging neckline immediately caught the eye, exposing the entirety of Abby’s cleavage. Fans could also notice the incredible high cut of her ruched bottoms, as well as their scooped waistline, which fell far past her belly button. The look flaunted Abby’s hips and thighs, while also displaying her taut midriff and tummy. Her thong had thin side straps that were pulled high on her hip bones, accentuating her waist. The item mirrored the spaghetti strap top, which sported slightly ruched cups that were spaced wide apart, connecting through a tiny string across the chest line.

Abby styled her hair in puffy, messy waves for the shot, parting her locks on the side and brushing them over her shoulder. She added a few accessories to finish off the look, including hoop earrings, a dainty chain bracelet, a silver band ring on her finger, and a layered cross necklace adorning her décolletage. Sunlight shone one her toned body and perky chest, calling even further attention to her cleavage.

The model was barefoot in the snap, posing with her legs stretched behind her body so that her feet were perfectly nestled within her thigh gap. Her shoulder was cocked, as was her hip, and her waist was arched at a slight angle, highlighting her limber figure. Sunshine illuminated her face, forcing her to squint as she looked into the distance. Her unruly tresses draped over her eye and cheek, giving her more sex appeal.

As usual, the gorgeous blonde chose a captivating background for her shot, positioning herself with her back to a lavishly ornate stone mirror frame. The item was an off-white color that incidentally matched her manicure, as well as the towel underneath her.

Abby penned a flirty caption for the steamy upload, suggesting that the aquamarine two-piece made her look like a snack. The stunner added a chocolate emoji for emphasis, making sure to tag the brand that provided the outfit.

Followers appeared to agree with her description of the swimsuit, gushing over her hotness in the comments.

“This bikini [is] making you look absolutely flawless Abby a tan to die for Abby,” raved one person.

“Love ur tan n the bikini x,” read another comment.

“On fire,” quipped fellow Aussie model Laura Amy, adding a fire emoji.

Fans also complimented the setting of her photo.

“Always got every little detail on point gotta appreciate that,” chimed in one Instagrammer. “So unbelievably gorgeous,” continued their message, trailed by a heart-eyes and fire emoji.

As of this writing, the photo has been live for a little over two hours and has already amassed close to 10,150 likes and more than 270 comments.