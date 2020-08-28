Summer Lynn Hart Flaunts Round Derrière In Thong Bikini At The Beach

Summer Lynn Hart thrilled her 1 million followers on Instagram after she posted a sizzling update of herself in a bikini on Thursday, August 27. The American model rocked a scanty bikini that displayed her perky booty.

Summer was at the beach, clad in her bathing suit. The blurry background behind showed a view of the sand and the ocean. In the pic, she posed with her backside facing the camera, making her pert posterior the main focus of the snap. Her stance made many viewers happy, as they expressed their thoughts in the comments.

She was photographed from the upper thighs up, and she was standing with her legs closed. The bombshell positioned her hands in front of her toned midsection, touching. The sun was setting at the time of the shot, as soft yellow hues in the sky were seen in front of her.

A filter was added to the saucy upload, which enhanced its color saturation. Summer’s tanned complexion also looked evident in the snapshot.

From what was visible of her two-piece swimsuit, the top was similar to that of a cropped shirt. It featured short sleeves that helped accentuate her slim arms. It had a scoop back, and a snug fit that hugged her upper body like a glove.

She wore matching thong bottoms that boasted a low-cut waistband that clung to her slim waist, highlighting her slender hips. The backside of the swimwear offered a tantalizing view of her derrière.

Summer styled her long blond locks into a low ponytail. Tendrils of hair framed her face with some strands blown in the wind. She didn’t wear any accessories as not to distract her fans from her sexy ensemble.

In the caption, Summer wrote something about a dating app called Clover. She also urged her followers to download the mobile application, directing them to her Instagram bio for the link.

Many of her supporters adored the latest share. As of this writing, the post has gained more than 31,300 likes and upward of 360 comments. Hundreds of her admirers took to the comments section to shower her with various messages, with most consisting of compliments and praise. Several followers chose to chime in with emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous!! This angle never fails to amaze me. You have the most perfect figure,” one of her fans wrote, adding several emoji at the end of the comment.

“Look at those cheeks! The setting is also refreshing. Happy you are finally enjoying the outdoors,” gushed another admirer.

“You have a perfect body and stunning eyes. I can watch you all-day and be contented,” a third social media user added.