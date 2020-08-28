Maren Morris Rocks Daisy Dukes And Says She ‘Finally Felt Cute Wearing Shorts’ Postpartum’

Maren also showed off her stomach in a cute crop top.

Maren Morris flaunted her incredible legs in the Instagram photo that she shared with her fans on Thursday. The country music star’s post included a candid confession about how she felt about her body during the initial months after welcoming her first child.

Maren, 30, proudly showed off her toned and tanned legs in a pair of Daisy Dukes that were cut off high to fully display her shapely thighs. The faded denim shorts had a waistline that fell right below the navel. Maren was also baring her bellybutton, thanks to her choice of blouse.

“The Bones” hitmaker wore a silky crop top that was a rich shade of brown. It was decorated with a white polka dot motif. The piece had a twist detail in the center of the bust. This design element created a neckline that dipped down low to showcase Maren’s smooth, sun-kissed decolletage and ample chest. The garment had structured sleeves that boasted a short and frilly silhouette. It also featured a long tie on the left side. The top was a design from A.Au, and Maren made sure to tag the lifestyle brand.

The singer’s shoes were just as flashy as her top. They were a pair of Elina Linardaki sandals that were embellished with large white pearls. The shimmery orbs were attached to flesh-toned straps that wound around the foot and ankle in a spiral. Maren finished her playful summer look with a glittering gold necklace. Her wavy hair was a blend of brunette and blond, and it gleamed in the light of the flash that was used to take her picture.

The “Girl” songstress posed outdoors on a dark veranda. She wrapped her left arm around her midriff to partially cover up her trim tummy. At the same time, she bent her left knee and pointed the toes of her foot. She gave the camera a coy smile as she showed off her sassy ensemble.

In her caption, Maren divulged that her fans were seeing the first time that she “felt cute wearing shorts” since giving birth to her first child five months ago. Back in March, she and fellow musician Ryan Hurd welcomed their son, Hayes Andrew, to the world.

Maren has clearly been working hard to bounce back after giving birth, and she’s already revealed the results of her labor by rocking belly-baring pieces. In a video featured on her Instagram stories, she also demonstrated one of the exercises she’s been doing to get her legs in such amazing shape. The clip, which can temporarily be viewed here, showed her working out on a Technogym stair climber treadmill.

Maren’s hard work and her confident attitude about her body helped her post score over 90,000 likes and 900 comments.

“You look fantastic,” wrote one fan.

“So cute! Glad you’re feeling yourself,” read another remark.

“There is NO way you had a baby five months ago. you look amazing!” said a third incredulous admirer.