Arabella Chi Shows Off Her Wet Body In A Black Bikini: ‘Water Baby’

British model and reality TV star Arabella Chi recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her legions of followers with a set of hot bikini pictures.

In the snaps, Arabella — who is best known for being a contestant on the popular series Love Island — rocked a skimpy, two-piece black bathing suit that perfectly accentuated her enviable physique. The top consisted of a round, low-cut neckline, spaghetti straps, and a wide band. The tiny ensemble allowed her to expose a glimpse of cleavage. It also drew attention toward her taut stomach and sculpted abs.

Arabella teamed the top with matching, high-waisted bottoms that enabled her to put her sexy legs on full display.

She wore her damp tresses in waves and cascaded them over her shoulder and back. In terms of accessories, Arabella opted for a delicate pendant, multiple bracelets, and an assortment of rings.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured at the Destina Pacha Ibiza Resort in Spain. The shoot took place outdoors. A building, two gazebos, and a palm tree could be seen in the background. To pose, Arabella sat atop a bamboo float with her legs partially submerged in the pool water as she soaked up the sun.

To the excitement of her fans, Arabella shared three snaps from the shoot. In the first image, she placed a hand on the float and touched her hair. She seductively parted her lip and touched her hair to strike a pose. In the second pic, she extended one of her legs forward and gazed at the camera. In the third and final photograph, the hottie leaned a bit forward to show off her cleavage and tilted her head.

In the caption, Arabella informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the British clothing retailer, Missy Empire, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within 10 hours, the snapshot garnered more than 10,000 likes. In addition, Arabella’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared several messages in which they praised her amazing body and sensual sense of style.

“Bae, have you got a bf? Btw, you’re an angel!” one of her fans commented.

“You’re one hot babe!” another user chimed in, adding multiple fire emoji.

Other users posted words and phrases like “to die for,” “tan goals,” and “stunning” to express their adoration for Arabella.

Aside from her regular followers, several of her fellow models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation, including Anna Vakili, Amber Rose, and Laura Anderson.