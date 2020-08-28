Brittney Palmer Sizzles In Red Lingerie: ‘She’s My Cherry Pie’

Brittney Palmer teased her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a sexy shot of herself in red hot lingerie while quoting an iconic 1990s tune from the band Warrant.

In the titillating photo, Brittney posed in front of a large French door with plenty of windows looking out at a beautiful patio filled with outdoor furniture and palm trees in the background. She stood on shiny dark tiles, but of course, the star of the image was Brittney. She wore a sexy crimson lingerie set that had a halter style neckline and hugged her voluptuous curves all the way down to its lacy hemline at her mid-thighs. The garment seemed sheer, and Brittney wore a gauzy white shirt over it, tied at her waist. She also placed her arms strategically to ensure that she protected her modest. The dress had faux garters at the bottom that connected to matching stockings with lacy tops that rose to just over her knees.

Brittney posed with one arm bent across her waist, grasping the other, which angled over her flat stomach, and she also had her long legs crossed. She smiled a big toothy grin, and her brown eyes popped in the image. The UFC octagon girl accessorized the outfit with medium gold hoop earrings. The brunette beauty wore her long, highlighted hair pulled back, but a large piece of it fell from a side part and framed her face.

She credited Los Angeles photographer Brendan Forbes with taking the picture. Instagrammers appeared to love Brittney’s flirty caption and sexy outfit, so many ended up sharing the love on her smoking hot photo. At least 16,400 hit the “like” button on the post, and more than 230 took the time to leave a reply. Many Instagram users used the flame emoji to indicate that they thought she looked hot in the lingerie.

“That cherry pie is TOO SWEET. I’ll have spinach and mozzarella pie for me please LOL,” teased one fan adding cherry and pastry emoji.

“The prettiest women in the UFC. The most beautiful woman in this world,” a second devotee declared adding heart-eye smilies and a heart.

“Beautiful!!! You’re so pretty!! A lovely lady in red. Have a great day!!” enthused a third who alternated cherries and flower blossoms.

“I love your smile. You look amazing in that color, and I like it. You’re very pretty and gorgeous, Brittney,” a fourth Instagrammer enthused adding roses, a dress, flames, and more.