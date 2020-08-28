Qimmah Russo Flaunts Ripped Bicep In Fishnet Crop Top, Urges Fans To ‘End The Night Strong’

Fitness trainer and Instagram model Qimmah Russo added another spectacular post to her abundant collection on Thursday night, to the delight of her 1.6 million followers. She flashed a pretty smile and an impressively ripped bicep in a pair of snaps that racked up almost 1,700 likes in the first five minutes after they were uploaded.

Qimmah seemed to be demonstrating her phrase in the caption, in which she seemed to advise maintaining determination and finishing off a long day with satisfaction.

Her body looked incredible in a black two-piece sports bra and tiny athletic shorts, topped with a tantalizing mesh shirt through which all of her bare skin could be seen. The garment was sleeveless to better display her chiseled shoulders, and the loose bottom grazed the most slender section of her waist.

The rest of her toned abdominal region remained uncovered, displaying rock-hard definition and sparkling jewelry in her navel.

In the first image, Qimmah sat on a counter with her legs spread far apart and leaned forward, balancing some of her weight on the open palm between her muscular thighs. This pose squeezed her rounded breasts together and emphasized the visible cleavage above her low neckline.

She raised her right elbow out to her side and flexed her arm, curling it up and in toward the side of her head. Her bicep appeared enviably firm and the near overhead light created a play of light and shadow across her muscles.

Qimmah tilted her head to one side and closed her eyes. She had a wide, natural smile of contentment on her face.

An empty water bottle and what appeared to be an Apple Watch sat on the counter next to her.

Qimmah’s plentiful Instagram followers flooded the comments section with awed words of adoration for her killer physique.

“Love when you do that pose!” exclaimed one fan, who has clearly been following her prolific Instagram posts.

You truly inspire people to stay fit,” praised a second person following the words with a trio of thumbs up, arm curl, and praise emoji.

“My goal in life is to look like this,” declared a third fan, with admiration.

“You are perfect your body is flawless and natural and you are truly beautiful,” gushed a fourth particularly devoted follower.

Lots of fans eschewed language and elected to express themselves with various series of emoji. The arm curl seemed to be used most prolifically, although the standard heart and flame symbols made plenty of appearances as well.