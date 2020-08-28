NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Trade Would Enable Bucks To Form ‘Best Big Three In The East’ Next Season

The Milwaukee Bucks may be considered as one of the top favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they would no longer search for major roster upgrade in the 2020 offseason. Regardless of the outcome of the 2019-20 NBA season, the Bucks are expected to find ways to address some of the major weaknesses of their team, including the point guard position. The 2020 free agency may not be as star-studded as the previous offseason, but there are plenty of big names who could be available on the trade market this fall, including Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors.

In his recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of dream trade targets for every team in the 2020 offseason. For the Bucks, Swartz suggested that they should consider trading for Lowry. The 34-year-old floor general may already be on the downside of his career, but Swartz believes that pairing him with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton would enable the Bucks to form the “best Big Three in the East” next year.

“Eric Bledsoe is mostly fine as a starting point guard, but getting a six-time All-Star like Kyle Lowry would greatly increase the Bucks’ title chances. Milwaukee only has one season left with Giannis Antetokounmpo under contract, and a championship would go a long way toward getting him to sign another long-term deal. Chris Paul would qualify here, but he’s set to earn over $11 million more than Lowry in 2020-21 and is a year older. The Bucks could match up contracts far easier for the Raptors’ veteran point guard, assuming Toronto would even entertain such a deal.”

Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Though he’s four years older, Lowry is a clear upgrade over Bledsoe, giving the Bucks an All-Star caliber point guard who has championship experience and can excel under intense pressure. At 34, Lowry remains a very reliable scoring option, playmaker, floor-spacer, and a great perimeter defender. This season, he’s averaging 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

The Bucks could hit two birds with one stone by bringing Lowry to Milwaukee. Aside from making them a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference, showing Antetokounmpo how serious they are in maximizing his championship window could further increase their chances of convincing him to re-sign in the 2021 free agency.

As of now, Lowry hasn’t shown any strong indication that he’s planning to demand a trade from the Raptors this fall. However, he will definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing alongside the “Greek Freak” in Milwaukee. Compared to the Raptors, joining forces with the reigning MVP would give him a realistic chance of winning another ring before he permanently ends his career.