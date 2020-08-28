Anllela Sagra Looks Super Hot In A Black Lace Lingerie Set On Instagram

Anllela Sagra took to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 27, and treated her 11.8 million followers to a very hot lingerie picture.

In the snap, Anllela rocked a black lace bralette that featured spaghetti straps and wire cups. The tiny garment also included scalloped edges. She teamed the bralette with a thong and a pair of black jeans that she left unbuttoned to spice things up.

The risque ensemble allowed her to show off her taut stomach and a glimpse of her booty.

Anllela wore her highlighted tresses in two braids and let them cascade over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of gold hoop earrings and a black choker necklace. She also chose to wear multiple gold bracelets and an assortment of rings to ramp up the glamour.

The shoot took place indoors, in a nondescript room. Anllela posed in front of a full-length mirror. She stood straight, raised her arms and held her hands behind her head. The hottie slightly tilted her head and looked straight into the camera.

Within six hours, the snap racked up a whopping 112,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Anllela’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared close to 800 comments in which they praised her beautiful looks and hot body.

“Damn, Anllela, your body is driving me crazy,” one of her fans commented.

“Beautiful lingerie and stunning figure. It looks like the set was made for you only,” another user wrote.

“How can someone be so sexy and perfect? Will you be my girlfriend?” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple kiss and heart emoji.

“You are definitely the hottest and the cutest model in the world. I love you so much, babe,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Other users posted words and phrases like “my queen,” “incredible,” and “mesmerizing beauty,” to express their adoration for the hottie.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including Claudia Sampedro and Georgia Kousoulou.

Prior to posting the picture, Anllela shared a video clip from the same photoshoot in which she was featured dancing in front of the mirror to the tune of Colombian singer Manuel Turizo’s famous song “Quiéreme mientras se pueda.”

As of this writing, the video has amassed more than 163,000 likes and 1,650-plus comments.

Anllela rarely fails to impress her fans with her skin-baring photos and clips, which she uploads on Instagram quite often.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a day ago, she posted another steamy video in which she was featured mouthing the words to the “Provócame” remix while wearing nothing but a fluffy white towel.