Viral Video Shows Melania Trump’s Strange Reaction To Ivanka After Her RNC Speech

A viral video from the Republican National Convention showed what appeared to be a strange reaction of Melania Trump as her step-daughter Ivanka walked by, with some suggesting that the short interaction hinted at animosity between two of the women closest to President Donald Trump.

The clip showed the first lady flashing a smile to Ivanka as she walked past on the stage set up in front of the White House for the president’s address. But shortly after Ivanka walked past, Melania’s face turned into what some took to be a look of disgust. The video quickly found its way to social media, finding viral attention on Twitter.

Melania secretly hates them all.pic.twitter.com/7pJhFD4EvS — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 28, 2020

“Yikes! Who do you think @FLOTUS hates more, @realDonaldTrump or @IvankaTrump?” tweeted writer and filmmaker Andy Ostroy.

Ivanka had been given a prime slot at the RNC, introducing her father before he accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for president on Thursday night. As The Hill noted, she defended her father in a fiery speech in which she also defended his confrontational personality and his use of Twitter to attack opponents. The interaction with her stepmother took place just before Trump spoke, as the three stood together on stage.

Some commenters noted that the interaction appeared to hint at animosity between Melania and Ivanka following reports of bad blood between the two. As The Inquisitr noted, recent reports have hinted at a rivalry between the two. According to The Daily Mail Melania had been recorded complaining both about her husband and his adult children, including remarks that were particularly critical of Ivanka.

The report cited a source connected to an upcoming tell-all book from Melania’s former friend and staffer, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who said that the first lady started having problems with her husband’s oldest daughter shortly after moving into the White House.

“Melania complained that Ivanka was always competing with her for his attention, as if she knew better and was more capable of being the First Lady,” the source said.

“Melania spoke out against Ivanka’s incessant need to involve herself in just about everything in the White House, even if it didn’t concern her. She would always find some way to meddle, someway to make her point be heard.”

This is not the first time that Melania has gotten some viral attention for a strange reaction, including another incident when she appeared to scowl at her husband after an interaction with him on his inauguration day.