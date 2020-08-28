Jessica Sunok Rocks A Revealing White Swimsuit, Flaunts Major Sideboob

American social media model Jessica Sunok went online on Thursday, August 27, and shared a set of steamy photographs with her legions of followers.

In the pics, Jessica, who initially rose to fame after winning the Tuner Evolution Philly bikini competition, rocked a very revealing, white swimsuit that left little to the imagination of the viewers. The ensemble consisted of thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline. It boasted a large armhole through which she flashed major sideboob. The risque garment boasted a large cutout on the stomach and high-cut leg openings which drew attention toward her toned legs. Finally, it included a backless design and a thong-style bottom.

The raven-haired beauty wore her tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. According to the geotag, the snaps were captured somewhere in Bel Air, Los Angeles.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the day. To pose, Jessica stood against the background of a printed, gray-and-white tiled wall. Some trees could also be seen in the background. She held a large bouquet in her hands.

To the excitement of her fans, Jessica shared three photographs from the shoot. In the first picture, she struck a side pose to show off her assets and held the bouquet close to her chest. In the second snapshot, she looked away from the camera and flashed a small smile. In the third and final photo, the hottie puckered her lips and looked at the flowers while soaking up the sun.

In the caption, Jessica added a motivational quote. Within eight hours, the pictures amassed more than 13,000 likes. Besides that, several of Jessica’s followers took to the comments section and shared close to a hundred comments in which they praised her incredible figure and sensual sense of style.

“How beautiful and sexy! Too bad you are taken,” one of her fans commented, adding a sad emoji.

“The most gorgeous and sensual model on Instagram. I love you so much, Jess,” another user wrote.

“Wow, you are beautiful, sweetie, and perfect. You make the flowers look ugly,” a third admirer remarked.

“Damn, you are such a babe! Amazing photo,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “too hot,” and “queen,” to express their adoration for the stunner.

Aside from her regular f0llowers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the post, including Sofia Bevarly, Holly Carpenter, and Lexy Panterra.

Jessica often uploads her racy photographs to titillate her Instagram fans. On July 17, she posted a pic in which she rocked a tiny, blue-and-white striped bikini that perfectly accentuated her curvaceous body.