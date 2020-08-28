‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Reveals Important New Side Hustle Face Masks

Since The Young and the Restless resumed production amid the coronavirus pandemic, actors like Eric Braeden, who portrays Victor Newman, have had to use masks on set except during filming. Braeden debuted a great mask with his on-screen alter ego on it, and soap fans went wild for it, which prompted him to launch an important side hustle selling face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The actor took to social media to model the protective cover, and he has posted a few different images of the design over the last week. It is a black fabric that covers the bottom of the face from the nose to the chin, and it features a stern business suit-clad Victor pointing his finger. In true Victor style, the mask’s text reads, “Wear the damn mask!” He also offers two other versions of the popular product.

His Instagram followers shared plenty of love on his post, which showed him wearing a black dress shirt with a fierce look in his eyes and his hand in a fist while modeling the fashionable face covering. The second featured Braeden doing an everyday errand — buying toilet paper — while using the device to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Nearly 5,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and more than 230 of his fans also took the time to leave a supportive comment with several admitting that they planned to order them for themselves and others in their families.

“I can’t wait to receive them!! This is going to be my new fav!! I can’t wait to wear it everywhere. You’re the best,” gushed one excited viewer who also left three red hearts.

“You are looking so great and so safe. This is so cool. Way to go Eric! Mine is ordered! Transit from Canada then France! I can’t wait!! ” a second devotee revealed, adding a black heart.

“I love these photos! You are such a good actor. I just ordered mine and one for my mother-in-law. Now I’m anxiously awaiting the post!” wrote a third follower who added a yellow laughing smiley.

“Thank you!!! I ordered it! I’m so excited to use it! You’re the man Victor! Eric, I’ll wear it with pride!!!” a fourth fan declared, adding masked emoji.

The Young and the Restless returned to CBS on August 10 with its first new episodes since late April, and Braeden’s on-screen alter ego has featured heavily in the storyline for Victor’s second son, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). After decades of keeping it a secret, Adam finally found out that he caused A.J.’s death when he was a pre-teen, and his father covered it up.