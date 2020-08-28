Harvard Doctor Slams Lack Of Masks, Distancing At Donald Trump’s RNC Speech: ‘This Is Deeply Irresponsible’

A Harvard University doctor and public health expert spoke out against the apparent lack of testing, masks, and social distancing at Donald Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, saying it was “deeply irresponsible” of the president.

As CNN’s Jake Tapper reported on Twitter, Ashish K. Jha reacted to images showing an estimated 1,500 people gathered on the White House lawn to watch Trump as he officially accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for president in the upcoming election. Pictures showed long rows of white chairs with no space between them, leaving no room for the six feet that health experts recommend as a means of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

At the speech itself, many guests were seen without masks or other facial coverings.

“This is deeply irresponsible. It goes against all that we know about keeping people safe,” Jha said, via Tapper. “We should expect better from our national leaders.”

Jha serves as director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. He has frequently spoken out about the need for proper preventative measures to protect against the spread of coronavirus, warning during a Good Morning America appearance earlier this month that the nation could be headed to a second lockdown without targeted policies in hot zones like restrictions on indoor gatherings and mandates to wear masks.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“If we ignore that basic public health stuff that we’ve all been talking about, then it is going to be a really hard fall and winter and we may find ourselves looking at a lockdown, but I think all of us would love to avoid that if possible,” he said, via the Boston Globe.

As Politico reported, the White House sent a guidance to guests attending Trump’s speech that encouraged them to stay home if they recently experienced COVID-19 symptoms and recommending that they practice distancing whenever possible. It said they must wear protective face coverings when they arrived and in high traffic areas, but did not need them during Trump’s speech, including when sitting in the tight rows of chairs.

Others joined in criticizing Trump for the lack of social distancing measures at his RNC address, including Tapper himself who warned that it could turn into a “potential super-spreader event” for coronavirus. Trump has been criticized in the past for holding events during the pandemic, including a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that also did not require masks or measures to keep attendees away from one another.