Allie Auton Flaunts Killer Figure In White Satin Lingerie: ‘Good Morning Angels’

Allie Auton steamed up her Instagram page this week with another skin-baring photo that has her fans talking.

The blond bombshell was seen sitting on her plush bed in the sizzling new addition to her feed. She sat on the edge of the mattress with one leg crossed over the other and gazed off into the distance with a coy look on her face. In the caption of the photos, she wished her followers “good morning,” as it is already Friday where she lives in Australia.

Allie had not yet gotten fully dressed for the day before posing for the photo, though what she was wearing still proved to be a huge hit. She rocked nothing more than a set of skimpy lingerie as she worked the camera, which a tag on the image indicated was from Lounge Underwear. The look included a white satin bra with a deep scoop neckline that exposed her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It had a sexy lace design over its underwire-style cups, which also boasted a push-up design that further enhanced the busty display.

The Aussie hottie wore a pair of matching panties that took to her look to the next level. The undergarment was made of both satin and lace materials and had a cheeky cut that showcased her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. It also had a thick, curved waistband that sat high up on Allie’s waist, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Allie added a slinky beige robe as an extra layer to her look, though left it completely open to give her audience a full look at her killer curves. She also teased them with a glimpse at her toned shoulders by letting the garment slink down her arms in an alluring manner.

The racy shot proved to be a major hit with the model’s admirers, amassing over 6,200 likes within five hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post to show Allie some love as well.

“Absolute angel,” one person wrote.

“Great look, great tan, great body! So pretty,” praised another fan.

“Wow you look sensational,” a third follower remarked.

“Beautiful as always,” added a fourth user.

Allie is no stranger to showing some skin on social media. On Sunday, the star sent temperatures soaring when she showed off her famous curves in a tiny black bikini while relaxing by the pool. Fans went wild for the swimwear snap, awarding it more than 15,000 likes and 167 comments to date.