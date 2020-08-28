Instagram Model Sophia Diamond Flaunts Cleavage In A Small Top & Ripped Jeans For Latest Video Update

Instagram star Sophia Diamond flaunted her curvy figure in a tantalizing video for her latest upload. In the clip, she was filmed rocking a small tank top that accentuated her assets along with ripped jeans, while she showed off some dance moves.

The Canadian beauty had been fairly quiet on the social media platform in recent weeks, but she caught the attention of her followers with this short vid. Sophia was recorded from the thighs up as she stood in the middle of her kitchen, which had mustard and white-colored cabinets in the background.

Sophia wore her golden-blond hair down and wavy as it cascaded over her right shoulder and down her back. She rocked a brown-colored cropped tank top that had thin shoulder straps. It left her navel exposed and hugged tightly around her chest. Sophia also sported a pair of distressed blue jeans with large rips in the front.

The model started the video by facing the camera with her body slightly turned and her arms by her side. Sophia raised her left arm up and turned directly towards the lens. She put her arm in front of her body and started to gyrate her hips. This gave viewers a shot of her toned midsection in the cropped top.

Afterwards, the influencer lowered her arm and began moving her hand along with the beat and in unison with her hips. Sophia pivoted to the side and arched her back while making strong eye contact with the camera, and fans were treated to a glimpse of her generous bust. She ended the clip by flashing a mischievous smile at the lens.

In the caption, Sophia mentioned how excited she was to post content on Instagram’s new Reels feature. She included a butterfly and sparkles emoji before uploading the footage on Thursday afternoon.

Many of the model’s 1.2 million Instagram followers flocked to the upload, and more than 56,000 showed their support by tapping the “like” button in just over eight hours after it went live. Sophia received more than 300 comments, as her replies were littered with heart emoji of various colors. Fans flooded the comment section with compliments and words of adoration.

“Magical moves sensational beauty,” one admirer wrote.

“Soooo beautiful,” another commented while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“I love u so much,” one follower replied.

“Uhm your pants are ripped,” a fan joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Sophia flaunted her athletic body in a small white bikini. That scintillating snap earned more than 170,000 likes.