WWE Rumors: Retribution Member Who Appeared On Latest ‘Raw’ Reportedly Written Off ‘NXT’

As documented by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of WrestlingNews.co, NXT‘s Mia Yim could be on her to the main roster as a member of the Retribution faction.

The superstar was beaten by Shotzi Blackheart on the latest episode of the black-and-gold brand’s weekly show. According to Meltzer, this could have been WWE’s way of writing her off of television ahead of a move to Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown in the coming weeks.

“I don’t know that to be the case and that is just speculation but it did work out that way that Shotzi won the match because I knew she was on the way up and they probably weren’t going to beat her. Mia is ready for the main roster, she can go on the main roster. It’s not like she needs more seasoning or anything, she’s ready.”

Yim has reportedly been used in Retribution segments in recent times. While this doesn’t confirm that she’ll become an official member of the group when they’re unmasked, she does appear to be a likely candidate.

The report also noted that Yim has been teasing her involvement in the faction. She’s expressed frustrations over the current state of her career on social media, hinting that she could be set to make some big changes.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the stable’s storyline will entail performers who are angry at the company for feeling overlooked and underappreciated. Yim’s current storyline feelings align with this mindset.

Meltzer revealed that Yim has been on the verge of a call-up for months, much like the other NXT stars who will supposedly make up the group. Other rumored members include Dominik Dijakovic, Vanessa Borne, Tommaso Ciampa, Chelsea Green and Mustafa Ali.

Keith Lee moving to Monday Night Raw this week could also be a telling sign for Yim’s future. WWE tries to keep all couples on the same brands as each other, and Yim’s boyfriend joining the red brand suggests that she’ll follow him soon.

Sportskeeda reported that the faction’s faces are likely to be shown closer to Survivor Series. This is due to the Draft reportedly set to happen around the same time as the pay-per-view. The belief is that officials don’t want wrestlers to be disguised during the shakeup.

Yim might be one of the stars to be unveiled as a member, but officials are rumored to be making up the storyline on the fly and several performers are in contention.