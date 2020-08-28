Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Flaunts Pert Derriere In Pants With Fake Exposed Thong

Nastia wore an all-white ensemble that included a pair of pants with an unusual detail.

Nastia Liukin showed off her lithe gymnast’s physique in an outfit that included a nod to a racy throwback fad. She thrilled her 1 million Instagram followers with a series of photos of the form-fitting look on Thursday. The Olympic gold medalist wore an alluring all-white ensemble that consisted of a crop top and pants designed to make it look like a thong was peeking out in the back.

Nastia, 30, seemed to acknowledge that her look was a bit “wild” in her caption. She was photographed in front of a mirror, which provided a view of her toned figure from two different angles. She wore a pair of ivory pants with wide flared legs. The seat of the trousers fit her pert posterior like a glove.

The bottoms looked sleek and sophisticated from the front, with a high waist that hit above the navel. However, the fake thong detail in the back was a cheeky touch. It seemed to reference the visible thong, or “whale tail,” trend that celebs like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera helped popularize in the early 2000s. Who What Wear revealed that the “controversial” fashion fad began making a comeback earlier this year. Nastia tagged the designer of her funky bottoms as the luxury label Subsurface.

Nastia’s take on the attention-grabbing sartorial choice to wear underwear like accessories was chic and cool. She teamed her trousers with a cropped ribbed tank that had a square neckline. The stretchy top was skintight, so it showcased her trim torso and perky chest. Her footwear was a pair of ivory platform sandals with stacked heels.

She accessorized with a few gold stacked necklaces. The second image in her Instagram slideshow provided a closer view of the jewelry, which included thick chains, a medallion pendant, and a treble clef charm.

She also wore a white wide-brimmed fedora with a long gold chain strap. In a majority of the four images, she had on a pair of sunglasses with metallic frames. The soft waves of her chin-length blond hair framed her angular face.

Nastia posed in her bedroom in front of a full-length mirror with an ornate gilded frame. Much like her apparel, the decor was mostly white. Her latest daring look was a massive hit with her followers, who have rewarded her home fashion shoot with over 15,000 likes so far.

“Damn those pants are everything!” gushed one fan.

“You look so stunning and flawless in that outfit Nastia!!” another admirer opined.

“That body is ridiculous,’ said a third person.

One of the Olympic gymnast’s followers also came up with a special term for her look’s overall vibe: “Whale tail high fashion.”