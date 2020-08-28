NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Form ‘Big Three’ Of Andre Drummond, Bradley Beal & John Wall Next Season

Despite years of being stuck in mediocrity, the Washington Wizards still haven’t given up with their explosive backcourt duo of John Wall and Bradley Beal. Instead of trading both superstars and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, the Wizards revealed that they are planning to run it back again in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, if they are serious about fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title next year, the Wizards should strongly consider surrounding Wall and Beal with more star power this fall.

One of the dream trade targets for the Wizards in the 2020 offseason is All-Star center Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Wizards may consider forming a “Big Three” of Drummond, Beal, and Wall next year.

“If the Wizards want to keep Bradley Beal and see how far a healthy John Wall can take them, they’ll need some additional roster help. Assuming Drummond picks up his $28.8 million player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the only way he’s going to D.C. is with a trade. Drummond’s size and athleticism allow him to get elite positioning for boards, and his ability to finish around the glass led to a career-high 17.7 points per game this season. If Cleveland and Drummond don’t see a future together, the two-time All-Star would be a fit alongside Beal and Wall in Washington.”

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Though he’s yet to unlock his ability to space the floor, Drummond would still be an incredible addition to the Wizards, giving them an All-Star caliber center who could boost their performance on both ends of the floor. Aside from being a reliable scoring option and a quality rim protector, Drummond could also help the Wizards improve their rebounding percentage that currently ranks 30th in the league, per NBA.com.

This season, the 27-year-old big man averaged 17.7 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.9 steals while shooting 53.3 percent from the field, per Basketball-Reference.com. The potential acquisition of Drummond may not be enough to make the Wizards the No. 1 favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year, but if he meshes well with Wall and Beal and stays away from any major injury, Washington could have a chance of challenging the Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference supremacy.

As of now, Drummond hasn’t shown any indication that he’s no longer happy with the Cavaliers. However, at this point in his career, he will undeniably be better off playing for a contender than wasting his prime years mentoring young players on a rebuilding team.