Bri Teresi Rocks Upper Body Workout Wearing Skin-Tight Shorts And Sports Bra

Fitness influencer and model Bri Teresi wowed her 1 million Instagram followers on Thursday evening with a motivational reel depicting a recent upper body session at the gym. She looked incredible during the six-part workout that showed off her great form and killer physique. The post received thousands of likes and tons of encouraging comments within the first hour after it went live.

Bri sported a pair of black athletic shorts that clung to her hips and curvaceous booty. They appeared to be made out of a stretchy spandex material, and the wide waistband was embellished with an even shinier fabric that reflected the bright fluorescent lights above. Her enviably toned abdominal muscles were accentuated by the tight fit of the garment.

Her voluptuous breasts were framed by the front of her top, which featured a pale pink body and a low, heart-shaped neckline edged in black. The soft, molded cups mirrored the round shape of her bust and kept movement to a minimum during the workout.

Bri finished the ensemble with a pair of white Nike sneakers with gray and pink accents. Her long, blond hair was pulled into a thick ponytail at the crown of her head.

In the caption, Bri credited her trainer, Christian Castano, and also mentioned the Dogpound, a visibly classy private gym with locations in Los Angeles and New York.

She moved through the series of exercises quickly and with great concentration. Her form was tight, and her posture impressive. The video began with Bri at a weight machine with her arms spread wide apart, completing a seated lat pulldown, then cut quickly to her on her lying on her back and rocking out a set of butterfly curls with dumbbells.

Bri breathed hard during the section of standing bicep curls and then pressing the hefty weights straight over her head, but otherwise completed the activity with seeming effortlessness.

Next, the blonde bombshell hit another machine for a seated arm row to keep her triceps and upper back strong and defined.

The final impressive feat was a cycle of chin-ups from an adjustable bar secured high above the ground. She did loop her crossed feet into a resistance band, which lessened the difficulty a slight bit.

There is a good reason that Bri puts in all this hard work at the gym. As covered by The Inquisitr, she also loves to show off her spectacular body in all sorts of attire — such as the blue satin and fishnet lingerie she slipped on in a recent Instagram post.