Liam Payne & Maya Henry Are Engaged: Here Are Their 5 Cutest Instagram Photos Together

Liam Payne and Maya Henry are engaged, according to The Daily Mail. The couple dated for two years, but they managed to keep things under wraps for several months, finally going public last August.

The 20-year-old Texas native wore a dazzling engagement ring on her left hand Thursday night at London’s Novikov restaurant, which she happily showed off as they enjoyed their evening out on the town. The jewelry reportedly cost the 26-year-old former 1D popstar approximately $3,959,000. Earlier this year, the couple chose to take their romance off of social media for a bit. However, here are five of their cutest Instagram posts together in honor of their engagement.

Last October, Maya shared a cute picture of herself and her handsome beau kissing. Their eyes were closed while enjoying the liplock. They sat on a dark couch, and she had her legs draped over his as they engaged in the display of affection. The pose showed off her snakeskin patterned pants along with his plaid trousers along with Liam’s intricate arm tattoos.

This is the shot Liam used to make his and Maya’s romance Instagram official, and she shared it too in September last year. The duo was all smiles as they lounged on a gray couch in each other’s arms. She looked straight at him, and he glanced up towards the camera in mid-laugh. A mobile phone sat on the gray cushions near her back.

In this shot, they posed with Rita Ora in an almost red monochromatic arrangement. Liam provided the contrast with his all-black pants, shirt, and belt outfit. He left the top casually unbuttoned at the top. The model had her arm around her boyfriend, and she stood next to the “Girls” singer at the launch of her Escada line. The lovebirds tilted their heads toward each other in the photograph.

In this series of three images, Maya shared a few poses from a night out with the British Fashion Council. She wore a stunning mint green and light purple gown with ruffles at the top, and Liam had on a navy blue suit and tie. They looked at each other, smiling while standing in front of a green hedge. The second black and white photo showed Liam wrapping his coat around Maya’s bare arms. The third picture of the evening showcased the model in different clothing — she wore a strapless black gown with a feathered hemline, and she clutched his arm. Liam had ditched his tie and opened a few buttons by that point in the evening.

Finally, the last Instagram post featured the duo together at the celebration of Liam’s Tings Magazine cover in early March, which came right after they took a short break from social media. She had on a strapless tea-length pink gown. Liam looked casual in black plans, a matching long belt, and a white dress shirt with the cuffs rolled up to his elbows, and he left the first several buttons undone. They posed with their arms around each other alongside another couple.