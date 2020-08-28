Caroline Einhoff Flaunts Her Assets In A Teal Bikini Top And See-Through Trousers: ‘Beach Day’

German model Caroline Einhoff took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 27, and wowed her 1.5 million fans with a set of skin-baring pics.

In the snaps, Caroline rocked a tiny, teal-colored bikini top that that boasted a plunging neckline, thin straps, and a criss-cross tie-up feature on the bodice. The tiny garment struggled to contain her assets, so much so that it enabled her to show off major sideboob.

Caroline teamed the top with matching string bottoms and a pair of black, see-through trousers. The ensemble also drew attention toward her taut stomach and sculpted abs.

The hottie loosely tied her highlighted tresses, letting her locks cascade over her back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her forehead. In terms of jewelry, Caroline opted for multiple chain pendants, a pair of small earrings, and some rings. She also accessorized with a black purse which boasted a silver chain belt.

The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. Some trees and bushes could be seen in the background. To the excitement of her fans, Caroline shared three pictures from the shoot, striking a different pose in each one of them.

In the first image, she struck a side pose, held the branch of a tree, and looked at the camera. The second photo was quite like the first one, but in this particular snap, she let go of the branch and looked away from the lens. In the third and final snapshot, Caroline tugged at her bikini bottoms and looked downward.

In the caption, the hottie informed her followers that the sexy ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within nine hours, the snapshot racked up more than 23,000 likes. In addition, several of Caroline’s fans flocked to the comments section and shared over 200 messages in which they praised her amazing body and beautiful looks.

“Wow! That lighting is perfect, and your skin is flawless,” one user commented.

“You are so beautiful!!! You have such a slim and perfect figure, absolutely gorgeous!” chimed in another devotee.

“Can I have your abs!? Wowww!!!” a third follower wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed, thumbs up, and fire emoji.

“You are the definition of perfection, my love,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many of her fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Nina Serebrova, Lauren Dascalo, Hannah Palmer, and Dasha Mart.

Caroline uploaded another sexy photography on August 16 in which she rocked a tiny black bikini, one that put her toned physique on full display.