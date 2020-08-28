Sara Underwood Sizzles In A Sexy Video Fashion Show On Instagram

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood surprised her 9 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot video in which she tried on a trio of outfits for her audience. She was in one of the cabins she and her partner Jacob Witzling constructed in the woods of the Pacific Northwest, and a geometric door with diagonal wood planks was visible behind her, providing a stunning backdrop for the ensembles.

The outfits she rocked were from the brand Revolve, who she tagged in the caption of the post. She had the theme song from the Pink Panther playing as she modelled three different looks that all highlighted her curvaceous figure.

The first outfit she wore as she emerged from the closet area featured a pair of light-wash high-waisted jeans with distressed detailing, including a large hole over each of her knees. She paired the casual denim with a top that was crafted from a pink fabric with white polka dots on it, and white trim along the cups and hem of the shirt. The neckline dipped low between her breasts, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps stretched over her shoulders. Her blond locks were pulled back, and she had a bag slung over one shoulder.

She appeared to have kept the distressed jeans on for her second look, swapping the top for another one that displayed even more skin. The second look featured a crop top crafted from a silky printed fabric. The garment had puffed sleeves that ended just above her elbows, and the look left her toned stomach exposed.

She finished the video fashion show with a more dressed-up look, flaunting her bombshell body in a flirty red sundress. The dress had a low-cut neckline that showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and spaghetti straps that left plenty of skin on display. Ruffled details framed the neckline and cascaded down the side and along the hem of the look. The entire piece was crafted from a red fabric with white polka dots.

Sara’s fans absolutely loved the Instagram share, and the post received over 3,700 likes within 37 minutes. It also racked up 120 comments in the same time span.

“Three — but you look adorable in all of them!” one fan wrote, responding to Sara’s question of which look her fans preferred.

“#1 and #2 look great, but #3 is a knockout,” another fan agreed, including a string of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Sexy, elegant and simple shot,” a third fan remarked.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara showed off her curves in a sultry red dress that showed off her ample assets as well as her toned thighs. She paired the look with sneakers for a more casual vibe, and had her blond locks styled in braids as she posed perched in the driver’s seat of a truck.