Sofia Richie Shows Off Flawless Figure In Skimpy Top And Form-Fitting Skirt

American model Sofia Richie captivated thousands of fans on social media after she posted some new snapshots of herself on Thursday, August 27. The beauty took to Instagram to share the eye-caching content with her 6.4 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity among users.

The 22-year-old fashion influencer and socialite was photographed indoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two images, though the sky and a number of trees were visible in the background. Sofia stood directly in front of the camera, switching between two poses that displayed her from both her front and back.

She emitted a cool vibe in the first photo as she laid out on a round table with her hips propped out. She also pouted and directed her gaze away from the camera’s lens. Her face was not visible at all in the second snap.

Her long blond hair was pulled back with a butterfly clip. Still, her famous physique easily stole the show in the series, as she flaunted her curves with a stylish ensemble.

Sofia opted for a beige top that featured a single-shoulder design. The garment, which she rocked without a bra underneath, tightly hugged her assets. The number also featured a large cutout in the front that exposed a bit of her cleavage. She further displayed her toned core as the piece was cropped, reaching just below her chest.

She teamed the top with a white midi skirt that seemed to be made out of a ribbed material. The skirt was quite form-fitting on the model, and helped to flaunt her curvy hips and pert derriere.

She finished the look off with a few accessories, including two anklets, and a bracelet.

The eye-catching series was instantly met with approval and enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 66,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. More than 120 users also took to the comments section to compliment the stunner on her figure, her good looks, and her outfit.

“You are a dream,” one fan wrote.

“I love you Sofia,” added a second admirer.

“This whole aesthetic, I live for it,” a third individual remarked.

“Sofia, you are absolutely stunning. Love it, oh my God,” a fourth fan proclaimed, adding a number of heart-eyes emoji.

The model has shared several jaw-dropping images of herself to social media this past week as she rang in her birthday. Just on August 26, she posted a slideshow of herself in a skimpy multicolored bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 244,000 likes, so far.