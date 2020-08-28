Instagram Model Erika Gray Bares Major Cleavage In Lace Bra & Panties For Spicy Video Shoot

Model Erika Gray flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a scintillating lingerie ensemble for her latest Instagram upload. For the post, she shared footage from a recent music video shoot where she rocked a lace bra and underwear combo that showcased her killer assets.

The 30-year-old uploaded nine slides to the post which included five photos and four vids. This was a behind-the-scenes look at the “Broken Dreams” visuals for rapper Suigeneris. In the footage, Erika wore a black lace bra that barely contained her assets, and a pair of matching panties. She also sported a garter belt that had the same design as the bra, and for most of the slides she wore a feathery headdress.

For the first snap, Erika was filmed from the side as a person in a crow mask and robe grabbed her from behind. She was captured from the thighs up, and fans caught a glimpse of her ample cleavage in the revealing wardrobe. Erika faced the camera for the second pic, and Suigeneris had his arm around her. They were in front of a table that had stacks of money, as she flashed a sultry glare at the lens.

Erika – who has the moniker of “Brazilian Barbie” – sat down for the third snap. This angle flaunted her curvaceous backside in the thong bottoms as she placed her hand on her thigh. The fourth slide was a clip where the model turned towards the lens and made an alluring gesture with her finger.

The Wild N’ Out performer posed with another video vixen for the fifth pic. They both held stacks of cash while showing off their curves. Erika’s enviable booty was on full display for the second last slide. She took a selfie in a mirror and zoomed in on her defined derriere before panning up to show her beautiful smiling face.

In the caption, Erika mentioned how excited she was for the full vid to drop. She tagged the rapper, and added a heart and movie camera emjoji before uploading the post on Thursday.

Many of the Brazilian’s 2.3 million Instagram followers took notice of the steamy update, and more than 7,200 found their way to the “like” button in just over two hours after it went online. Erika had more than 120 comments in that time, as her replies were flooded with fire and heart emoji.

“Baddie,” model Tawny Jordan commented.

“Love this shot,” one follower wrote.

“You look beautiful sister,” another added.

“Looking good Erika,” a fan replied while adding a heart-eye emoji.

