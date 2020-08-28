Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure In A Burgundy Bikini

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap taken while she was participating in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit search. Ashley was immersed in a gorgeous turquoise body of water, with a bright sky above her filled with ethereal-looking clouds. A shore was visible on the other side of the water with some trees and rolling hills, although Ashley’s curves remained the focal point of the shot.

Ashley rocked a bikini in a deep burgundy shade that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. The top had a simple yet sexy silhouette, with triangular cups that enveloped her ample assets. Thick straps stretched around her neck in a halter-style, and the garment showed off a serious amount of cleavage.

Ashley’s stomach was exposed in the look, and the two-piece set put her hourglass figure on full display. Her slim waist was visible in the shot, and she drew even more attention to her midsection by wearing a belly button ring that sparkled in the sunshine.

She paired the smoking-hot top with matching bottoms that dipped low in the front, flaunting her stomach, and stretched high over her hips. They tied with a bow on either side, and the high-cut style accentuated her curvaceous figure even more.

Ashley had waded out into the water until it came all the way to her upper thighs, settling just a few inches below her hips. Her long blond locks appeared to be damp, and they tumbled down her chest and back in a tousled style. Ashley rested one hand atop her head and played with her damp tresses with her other hand.

The only accessory she wore was a ring on one finger, allowing her curves to take center stage in the steamy shot. She paired the sexy photo with an inspiring caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post received over 7,100 likes and 81 comments within just one hour of going live.

“As I have said before…. Brains, beauty and body. How can anyone ask for more,” one follower wrote.

“Perfect woman,” another added, followed by a flame emoji.

“Great attitude and gorgeous figure on a gorgeous woman!! Keep motivating others,” a third fan commented.

“This is everything. You go girl,” another remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a steamy snap in which she wore a figure-hugging black jumpsuit that clung to every inch of her voluptuous physique. She posed in a hallway, looking sleek, chic and sexy in the monochromatic look. She paired the jumpsuit with a black bag and strappy sandals, and the ensemble highlighted her hourglass curves to perfection.