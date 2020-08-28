Beyonce Stuns In Bohemian Beach Cover-Up While Cradling Rumi In The Hamptons

Beyonce enjoyed a day out in the sunshine while on vacation with her husband, Jay-Z, and the couple’s three children, Blue Ivy and twins, Sir and Rumi. The “Single Ladies” singer showed off a beachy, stylish vibe in a flowing laid-back look while holding Rumi on her hip and strolling around the Hamptons.

The photos published by The Daily Mail on August 27 showcased a few candid shots of the international superstar who was wearing a sage-green cover-up that was embellished with a floral pattern. The frock also featured a geometric style around its V-neck which matched the trim of the garment’s sleeves. She fully embraced the bohemian vibe, opting to go barefoot as she made her way to the nearby docks.

With her head down, likely to protect her privacy, Beyonce wore a maroon-colored floppy hat over her honey-colored locks and cradled her 3-year-old, all while putting her iconic legs on display. Under her hat, Bey sported a pair of oversized sunglasses and what appeared to be a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.

Rumi was wearing a beige floppy beach hat that helped protect her from the sun. The toddler wore an adorable white dress and a pair of matching white strappy sandals.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Fans took notice of the outing on Twitter, admiring Beyonce and praising her casual look.

“Bey would forever remain sexy,” one user gushed.

“She’s so hot n pretty,” another social media user wrote.

Most fans could not help but notice the uncanny similarities between Rumi and her big sister, Blue Ivy, discussing the siblings’ features and nearly-identical looks. Fans also pointed out the similarities between Rumi and her dad, Jay-Z, saying how much the little one looked like her father.

“Rumi & Blue are twins,” one fan noted.

“Oh look Bey carrying little Blue Ivy,” another fan joked, hinting at the strong resemblance between the girls. Several other social media users made similar claims.

Both Blue and Rumi made cameo appearances in Beyonce’s stunning music video for “Brown Skin Girl,” as part of her Black is King visual album. Shortly before the Carters touched down in the Hamptons for their summer getaway, Beyonce kicked off the hype around the film with the release of the song, “Black Parade” on her website and social media accounts.

The song, co-written by her husband, was inspired by the recent death of George Floyd and was released on June 19, otherwise known as Juneteenth, or the holiday commemorating the day slavery ended in the U.S. in 1865.