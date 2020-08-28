Natalia Barulich Rocks A White Crop Top And Beige Long Skirt: ‘Urban Ballerina’

Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich, who is famous on Instagram for her beautiful looks and amazing figure, took to her page on Thursday, August 28, and treated her 3.2 million fans to a new snapshot.

In the picture, Natalia could be seen rocking a white crop top that featured thin strap. It perfectly accentuated her curves, while also drawing attention toward her flawless decolletage and bare midriff.

The hottie teamed the top with a beige-colored long skirt made up of mesh fabric. She also wore a matching blazer to keep it chic. The model completed her attire with a pair of transparent sandals.

Natalia, who shot to fame on social media after dating Colombian singer Maluma for two years, wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic curls. She let her locks cascade over her back and shoulders.

In terms of accessories, Natalia opted for a pair of small stud earrings and a black choker. She also accessorized with a dull gold clutch.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured in Paris, France. The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. She posed against the background of white balusters and a lamp-post.

The stunner stood straight and tugged at her skirt. She looked away from the camera and flashed her gorgeous smile.

Natalia informed her fans through a tag that her outfit was from Dior. Within five hours of having been posted, the snapshot racked up more than 189,000 likes.

In addition to that, several of Natalia’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared over 1,200 messages in which they praised her beautiful looks, sense of style, and her amazing figure. Such a volume of interest shows that the hottie is very popular on Instagram, so it should be no surprise that many of her sexy posts go viral.

“You are so gorgeous. I wonder how come you are even real?” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, you look so hot and classy, babe! No fake body, no fake lips, elegant outfits! Just perfect from head to toe,” another user chimed in, adding multiple kiss emoji.

“Omg! What a goddess!!!!” a third follower wrote.

“Looking extremely beautiful, as always. I love you so much!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Several of her fellow models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation, including Casey Fleyshman, Yanet Garcia, Alexa Dellanos, Diana Maux, and Valeria Orsini.

Natalia often wows her admirers by uploading her sexy and stylish pictures on Instagram from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this year, she shared a hot photograph in which she smoldered in a pink bikini while holidaying in the Maldives.