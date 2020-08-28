Stassie Karanikolaou Looks Smoking Hot In A Vintage John Galliano Bikini On Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou has been entertaining her 9.2 million Instagram followers with several stunning photos lately and continued the trend on Thursday afternoon. The newest addition to her page saw her showing some serious skin as she worked the camera, driving her online audience wild.

The 23-year-old stood underneath a large awning in the shot with thick columns and a straw roof. The area was free of any furniture or décor, aside from a single rattan lantern that hung down from the boho-inspired ceiling. Stassie took up the middle of the frame as she posed directly in front of the lens, staring it down with an alluring gaze. She reached her arms up and placed them on the back of her head while pushing her hips out to the side to emphasize her killer curves.

Stassie looked smoking hot as she flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy black bikini. The two-piece was a vintage style from designer John Galliano, which the model indicated with a tag on the image was purchased from the France-based vintage shop L’abeille Bleue. It included a halter-style top with a white logo band and thick straps that showcased the star’s toned arms and shoulders. The piece also featured a plunging neckline that fell far down Stassie’s chest, exposing and ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage on the way.

Stassie also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally sexy. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky style, allowing her to show off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs in their entirety. Its waistband mimicked that of the bikini top and sat high up on the model’s hips to accentuate her trim waist while also drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

The brunette kept her look simple, accessorizing with a small stack of gold bangle bracelets for the perfect hint of bling. She also left her dark locks down and flipped the messily into a deep side part.

The bikini-clad snap proved to be a huge hit, amassing over 384,000 likes within three hours of going live. Hundreds hit up the comments section of the post as well to show the model some love.

“Wow so perfect,” one person wrote.

“Absolutley gorgeous,” praised another admirer.

“You are a goddess,” a third follower remarked.

“Body goals,” declared a fourth fan.

Stassie has been rocking a number of vintage pieces in her recent Instagram posts. On Tuesday, she shared a trio of snaps that captured her posing in a similar location while flaunting her curves in a coordinated Chanel set that was initially released in 1998.