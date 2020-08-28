Katya Elise Henry Stuns In A Number Of Bathing Suits From Her New Collection

American model Katya Elise Henry sent her fans into a frenzy after she shared a sizzling new video of herself on social media on Thursday, August 27. The content featured her in bathing suits from her swimwear collection, and it quickly caught the attention of her 7.6 million Instagram followers just minutes after going live.

The 25-year-old fitness trainer glowed as she was recorded at the beach. Katya positioned herself directly in front of the camera. She switched between a number of sexy poses that ranged from lying on the sand, to standing and pulling down her bottoms. She also propped her hips out, played with her hair, and danced around, emitting a playful energy.

The model sported her long raven locks in slight, natural-looking waves as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her killer curves easily captivated users in the footage, as she flaunted them with three revealing bikinis.

The model’s first swimsuit was comprised of a light yellow bikini top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and criss-crossed down her back. The garment’s triangular cups revealed a large amount of cleavage.

She paired the number with matching bikini bottoms that were designed with a Brazilian-style thong cut. The briefs showed off her bodacious derriere and hips.

The second swimsuit was identical to the first but was light-pink.

The third look consisted of a powder-blue bandeau-style top that again highlighted her assets and exposed a bit of cleavage. This suit’s bottoms also featured a thong design.

In the caption, the model tagged @KissMyPeachSwimwear, her company’s Instagram handle. She also asked fans which parts of the video were their favorite.

The eye-catching footage was met with a large amount of support from followers, amassing more than 33,000 likes and 95,000 views in less than an hour. More than 300 individuals also took to the comments section to shower Katya with compliments on her figure, her beauty, and her bikinis.

“Dude, I am in love,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” added a second fan.

“Katya you’re an absolutely gorgeous woman with the most beautiful body,” a third admired asserted.

“So much beauty,” a fourth person remarked.

Katya has taken to social media to share multiple jaw-dropping looks this week. Earlier today, she dazzled her fans once again after rocking a red thong bodysuit that flaunted her curvaceous physique, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 150,000 likes since going live.