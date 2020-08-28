‘The Witcher’ Gets A New Game In The Style Of ‘Pokemon Go’

For those who binged on Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher and are now desperate for something new, an announcement has been made regarding an upcoming AR game for mobile phones.

According to PC Gamer, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, is an augmented reality game in the style of the ever-popular Pokemon Go. It will feature the ability to search and battle with some of the fearsome monsters brought to life in the books and TV series, as well as the original game series made famous by CD Projekt Red. As pointed out by Yahoo!, this gaming company is also behind Monster Slayer.

Pokemon Go has spawned many versions of the original game. The basic premise for these offshoots is the hunt for creatures found within a certain universe. It appears that Monster Slayer will also follow this basic structure. In addition, it appears set to adapt the “rich, story-driven quests” that many gamers love about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. However, as with most of these games, training also seems to be relevant in order to progress through the game.

The official website offers up further details regarding the game.

“Foul creatures roam the vast lands of the Continent — and it falls to those known as witchers to hunt them down. Set long before the time of Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an augmented-reality exploration game that challenges you to become an elite monster hunter. See the world around you transformed into the dark fantasy realm of The Witcher, and explore once-familiar locations now infested with dangerous beasts as you start on the path as a professional monster slayer.”

A trailer has also been released that helps to set the mood for the latest Witcher installment. Showing a man walking through a forest, his dog alerts him to something that is threatening. Using his phone, the man soon discovers that a Leshen is getting ready to attack.

For those who are interested, the trailer for The Witcher: Monster Slayer is below.

It is expected that this new installment in the Witcher universe will drop later in the year for both IOS and Android.

It appears to be a good week regarding news relating to The Witcher. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Netflix quietly dropped a documentary that delved into the making of the first season. The 32-minute show offers up interviews with the showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, along with writers, directors, and cast from the hit epic fantasy series.