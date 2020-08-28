Lindsey Pelas Unzips Wetsuit To Reveal Ample Assets In Alluring Video

Lindsey looked like she was ready to do some exploring in her skintight suit and snorkel.

Lindsey Pelas squeezed her bombshell curves into a clingy wetsuit for the tantalizing Instagram update that she shared on Thursday. The model was all decked out for a trip to the ocean, and she teasingly gave fans a peek at what was underneath her one-piece garment. She also referred to herself as “Scuba Steve,” a fictional action figure from the Adam Sandler movie Big Daddy.

However, Lindsey’s gear wasn’t quite as bright as the underwater hero’s red-and-yellow getup. She wore a shiny black wetsuit with pink and white accents on its long sleeves. The sides featured large white stripes that traced her hourglass shape. She completed her sea-ready ensemble with a pair of snorkel goggles. The snorkel tube was neon yellow, and the eye shield boasted matching trim. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with a pair of tiny gold hoop earrings.

The model’s blond hair was soaking wet and slicked back in a ponytail or bun. Her video was filmed inside a white wooden building with exposed rafters on the ceiling. Lindsey was filmed removing the mouthpiece of the snorkel from her mouth to reveal her plump pink lips. Afterward, she swiftly unzipped the front of her skintight wetsuit to put her colossal cleavage on full display. She also removed her goggles by placing them on top her head.

Lindsey placed one hand on her hip and made a few sassy movements with her shoulders before blowing her viewers a flirty kiss. As she filmed her sexy display, a man could be heard speaking in the background. He was informing someone that he possessed a waterproof item of some sort. His voice was drowned out by the sound of Lindsey’s delightful laughter as she leaned toward the camera.

Lindsey’s followers couldn’t seem to get enough of her mini striptease. Her enticing video racked up more than 45,000 likes over the course of four hours. It was also met with an outpouring of praise in the comments section.

“Have you tried being a lifeguard? lol I wouldn’t mind be saved by you!” wrote one fan.

“I could watch this forever,” said another devotee.

“I see the flotation devices are ready,” quipped a third person.

“You are the reason why I make wishes to the stars every night,” read a fourth poetic remark.

