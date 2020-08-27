Rachel Ward Flaunts Incredible Curves In Low-Cut Tank Top & Figure-Hugging Jeans

On Thursday, August 27, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 614,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old standing on black asphalt in front of a white wall. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

For the photos, Rachel tucked in a white low-cut halterneck tank top into a pair of figure-hugging blue jeans. She also sported a white jacket that had slid off of her shoulders. The casual outfit, which was from the clothing company Misspap, accentuated her incredible curves and slender waist. She accessorized the look with square-toed sandals, hoop earrings, and her sparkling wedding ring set. The blond beauty had also pulled back her long locks in a sleek ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

In the first image, Rachel stood with her shoulders back and her back arched, further emphasizing her fantastic figure. She hooked her thumb into her pants pocket and gazed directly at the camera. She altered her position for the following picture by facing forward and crossing her legs. She turned her neck to the look off into the distance with her mouth slightly open. The third snap showed her jutting out her hips and tilting her head. The social media sensation appeared to be walking toward the photographer in the final photo.

In the caption, Rachel implied that she was getting her “[e]rrands” done during the time of the photoshoot. She also advertised for Misspap by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes. Many of Rachel’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding both a fire and a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Cutie,” added a different devotee, along with a blue heart emoji.

“[L]ove the ponytail,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Rachel engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a partially unzipped cropped jacket and a miniskirt. That post has been liked over 15,000 times since it was shared.