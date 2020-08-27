Casi Davis Goes Full Bombshell In A White Bandeau Bikini

Casi Davis is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The model took to her account on Thursday to show off her smoking hot bod in another scanty swimwear look that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Casi went full bombshell as she worked the camera in an itty-bitty white two-piece from PrettyLittleThing that popped against her deep summer glow. The swimwear included a strapless top made of textured material that fit snuggly over her voluptuous assets. It had a bandeau neckline that fell far down her chest, leaving her decolletage bare and exposing an eyeful of her ample cleavage. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also in full view in the snap, adding even more heat to the already scorching scene.

The blond beauty also sported a pair of matching bottoms that showed some serious skin. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut design, allowing Casi to show off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its waistband sat just below her navel, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Casi stood in a patch of tall grass for the sizzling photoshoot with a stunning view of a secluded beach behind her. She posed with one hand on her hips, which she popped out to the side to further emphasize her famous curves. Her platinum locks were worn down in loose waves that gently blew around her head, indicating that there was a slight breeze to the day.

The model added a beige linen cover-up as an extra layer to her look, but pushed its panels behind her waist to ensure that her 1.3 million followers got a full look at her skimpy swimsuit. She also teased them with a glimpse at her toned shoulders by letting the garment slink down her arms in an alluring manner.

The snap proved to be an instant hit, amassing over 12,000 likes within just two hours of going live to Casi’s feed. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the social media star with love.

“Stunning body,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful lady,” remarked another admirer.

“You are a true goddess, a blessing! Super gorgeous masterpiece,” a third follower gushed.

“Long story short, j’adore,” quipped a fourth fan.

White bikinis seem to be Casi’s go-to swimwear for the summer. She recently slipped into another one with a sexy cutout detail to enjoy a day out in her backyard. That look proved to be popular as well, racking up over 55,000 likes and 444 comments to date.