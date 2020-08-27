Victoria Villarroel Shows Off Amazing Figure In Skimpy Bikini

Brunette bombshell Victoria Villarroel wowed social media users after she shared a smoking-hot new post on Thursday, August 27. The 27-year-old beauty took to Instagram to share the revealing snap with her 1.3 million followers, and it instantly caught the attention of many.

The Venezuelan television personality, who is famously known for being Kylie Jenner’s former personal assistant on Life Of Kylie, was photographed outdoors for the two-image slideshow. Victoria stood in the center of each frame and posed candidly. Another person could be seen off to the side, also in a bikini.

She emitted casual vibes as she smiled and looked away from the camera. In one image, she held her hand up to her eyes to shield her face from the sun, and in the other she pointed at something in the distance in front of her.

Her long black hair was pulled back into a bun, likely to keep her locks from falling around her face. Her famous physique seemingly captured the attention of her followers, as she showed off her killer curves in a minuscule bikini.

She opted for a snakeskin-print bikini top, which featured a bandeau-style body that wrapped around her chest. The garment looked to be very tight on the model as it tied in the front. The number also revealed a great deal of cleavage and underboob.

Victoria paired the top with matching bottoms that were designed with a skimpy, high-rise cut that flaunted her curvy hips and pert booty. The piece also featured high-waisted side straps that tied around her midriff, drawing eyes to her slim core.

Victoria simply shared a number of “looking eyes” emoji in the caption.

The update was quickly received with a large amount of positivity and enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 82,000 likes since going live just over an hour ago. More than 400 users took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her body, her beauty, and her choice of swimsuit.

“The only body I aspire to have,” one fan wrote.

“Need this bikini,” a second admirer added.

“Body is amazingly beautiful,” a third individual chimed in.

“Ugh the most beautiful,” a fourth person asserted.

Victoria has stunned her social media followers plenty of times in the recent past. On August 22, she shared another sizzling snapshot of herself in a burnt-orange thong bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has since received more than 152,000 likes, proving to be a smash hit with fans.