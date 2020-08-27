Joy-Anna Duggar’s Newborn Daughter Finally Has A Name That’s ‘Perfect And Elegant’

A name has finally been picked out for baby Forsyth.

Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to her second child with husband, Austin Forsyth, on Friday, August 21. The Counting On star made the announcement earlier this week, along with a photo and a few details. However, there was one important piece of info that was missing–her name. On Thursday, she finally told her 1 million Instagram followers that they named the baby girl Evelyn Mae Forsyth.

It sounds like Joy-Anna and Austin took their time to get to know their newborn before they decided what to name her. The mom of two indicated in her caption that it took a few days as they had a hard time choosing at first, but then settled on Evelyn Mae. Joy-Anna wanted something “perfect and elegant.” She said that this new little one will be called Evy for short.

The exact details on Evelyn’s birth have not been released yet, but Joy-Anna said in a previous post that more details will be coming soon. There were two sweet snapshots taken by a professional photographer that were shared by the TLC star. The first one had the baby lying on her tummy with a blanket loosely wrapped around her from the waist down. She had a cute floral headband covering the top part of her tiny head.

In the second pic, Joy-Anna, who wore a green top and black skirt, cradled her little girl in her arms and held her close to her face as she smiled lovingly down at the child. Austin posted three more photos on his Instagram that were from the same photo shoot.

One of the snapshots had the dad holding his new daughter up close enough to touch his nose with hers. It was a touching father-daughter capture. The next one had Evelyn all swaddled up tightly.

The third and final snap was a family shot with Austin holding the baby and Joy-Anna smiling at her. Their 2-year-old son Gideon stood in front of them with a goofy smile on his face. The Duggar grandson sported a blue shirt and khaki pants. He appeared to be happy with his little sister so far.

As The Inquisitr had previously reported, Joy Anna and Austin were excited to finally meet their little girl. She weighed in at 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long. At that time, fans were anxiously waiting to see what name they had picked out. Many were surprised that it took this long, but their followers commented on how much they love her name.

“I love it!! she’s beautiful,” said one fan.

“Congratulations she is perfect. love the name,”another follower remarked.

“She’s so perfect. welcome Evy Mae,” replied a third person.