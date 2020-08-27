Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Strikes It Rich

The Friday, August 28, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease an intense situation for Lola at Society when she learns that Kyle and Summer are house hunting. Meanwhile, Phyllis sees the money rolling in with her new venture at The Grand Phoenix Hotel.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) shares a charged moment with Lola (Sasha Calle), according to SheKnows Soaps. They both just took things to the next level in their respective relationships, and Kyle and Lola’s divorce is finalized. However, Kyle was Lola’s first and only love, so she may feel a bit of regret after spending the night with Theo (Tyler Johnson). Thankfully she has her good friend Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to discuss the whole thing with, and Mariah assures Lola that it is acceptable to change her mind and slow things down if that’s what makes her feel comfortable.

Of course, Mariah wouldn’t be herself if she didn’t accidentally put her foot in her mouth. This time, she accidentally lets it slip that Kyle and Summer (Hunter King) are looking for a house together, and it blindsides Lola. She wasn’t prepared for her first love and ex-husband to so quickly move in with Summer after their divorce. The whole thing puts her in a foul mood, and when Mariah tells Kyle about it, he tries to smooth things over with Lola. They have a tense discussion, and Lola expresses her surprise that Kyle is moving so quickly with Summer. Of course, she neglects to mention that he was married to Summer when they got back together.

Monty Brinton / CBS

At The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) smells success. The new memberships for her female Escape Club are pouring in even faster than she could have hoped. It seems giving away incredible experiences to Genoa City’s movers and shakers have paid off in a big way for Phyllis. Of course, she also has Nick (Joshua Morrow) to thank for helping ensure the women attended their special evening.

Although things are super exciting for Phyllis, Nick feels less than thrilled about his life because of all the Newman family drama. He’s cut off his father in the past, but more recently, Nick and Victor (Eric Braeden) have tried to make a go of things and agree to disagree on the stuff they just couldn’t get past. It seems that Adam’s (Mark Grossman) return has changed that feeling for Nick. He realizes that he’s the lesser son in Victor’s eyes and that smarts. Phyllis hopes that Nick helping her will boost his spirits, but it may not be enough.