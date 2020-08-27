Nazanin Mandi Shows Off Toned Physique In Crop Top & High-Waisted Leggings

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself in activewear. The model is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a black crop top that featured stripes across the middle. The garment that helped display her decolletage and toned midriff was paired with matching high-waisted leggings. She accessorized with a necklace featuring a pendant of her initial and kept her nails short with a coat of white polish. In one of the pics, Mandi opted for fingerless black gloves and sported her dark curly shoulder-length hair down.

The 33-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was captured sitting down in a gym. She placed both hands on her upper thighs and tilted her head to the left. Mandi showcased her side profile, which highlighted her striking facial features.

In the next slide, she faced the camera while raising her hands to the straps of her crop top. Mandi sported a mouth-open expression and gave fans an eyeful of her abs.

In the fourth and final frame, the former R U the Girl contestant was snapped from the neck down with her gloves on. She parted her legs and placed her hands in between them.

For her caption, Mandi gave some advice on staying healthy and finding what works best for yourself. She credited Missguided for her attire and treated fans to a code that will allow them to get a discount via the brand’s website.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 7,200 likes and over 170 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“I love this workout gear… looks stylish,” one user wrote.

“Miguel is the luckiest human being on this planet,” another person shared.

“You’re just the best. Period,” remarked a third fan.

“The finest woman to ever exist in the entire universe, such a beautiful gem. Pretty girl, love you so much!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a white robe and didn’t appear to be wearing any item of clothing underneath. Mandi accessorized with the same necklace and small hoop earrings while keeping her hair down.