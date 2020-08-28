Khloe Terae Flashes Killer Booty Wearing Daisy Dukes And Low-Cut Top, Says Blondes Do Have More Fun

Model Khloe Terae flashed a huge smile in her most recent social media update on Thursday afternoon, delighting her 2.4 million Instagram followers. In addition to her happy grin, she also flaunted her stunning physique in a revealing outfit that showed lots of bare skin. The tantalizing series of images received over 500 likes in the first ten minutes after it was posted.

Khloe declared in the caption that blondes do indeed have a better time, and also credited Toronto-based musician/hairstylist Michael Ferraro — who apparently has a penchant for platinum tresses — for her gorgeous look.

In many of the ten images, she posed standing on a long wooden dock surrounded by tall reeds of grass almost as tall as she. Their tops appeared to blow gently in the breeze, and they were backed by enormous weeping willows and pine trees.

Khloe wore a tiny pair of denim short-shorts that were trimmed to a minuscule length, which displayed her long, tanned legs and the lower half of her spectacular rear end. They featured a high waist that buttoned over her navel and emphasized her slender figure. A few soft strands of fabric from the frayed hemline grazed her shapely thighs.

She bared her alluring cleavage in a low-cut white tank top that scarcely contained the voluptuous curves. The garment appeared to feature a supportive layer of fabric around her breasts, and the cropped edge around the bottom was made from less opaque material.

Khloe finished off the ensemble with white Nike tennis shoes and no socks. She accessorized with a couple of bracelets around her left wrist and a pair of sparkling stud earrings. A coin-shaped pendant draped from a delicate chain around her neck.

In the first photo, she appeared to have been caught in the middle of a giggle. She wrinkled her nose and closed her eyes, her beaming face directed toward the bright sunshine. She balanced her weight on leg and pointed her other toe. Her left arm was drawn up toward her chest, fingers curled just below her chin, almost as if in an unconscious motion to stifle her laughter.

Her and the photographer’s shadows were cast across the wooden beams behind her.

The second half of the structure on which Khloe was pictured overlooked a shallow, grassy waterway that transitioned to a larger body of water in the distant background. There was an adjacent dock on the end closest to the water, on which an oversized dark blue Adirondack chair was placed.