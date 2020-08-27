Sierra Skye Rocks An Itty-Bitty Peach Bikini In Steamy New Video: ‘Another Day In The Sun’

Sierra Skye looked hotter than ever as she enjoyed “another day in the sun” this week. The model took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a steamy video from her relaxing time outside, one that has captivated many of her 4.1 million followers.

In the short clip, the blond bombshell was seen sitting on a wooden bench next to a patio table. She sat at the edge of the seat, propping herself up on one arm while running her other hand through her messy platinum locks that spilled down to her shoulders in scrunched waves. A large white umbrella provided some shade to the star as she relaxed in the cozy spot, though the sun-lit scene around the covered area indicated that it was another beautiful summer day.

Sierra looked ready to work on her tan or take a dip in the pool, as she had slipped into an itty-bitty peach bikini from Fashion Nova that left much of her incredible physique well on display. The two-piece included a halter-style top with tiny triangle cups and a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The swimwear also had thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as an extra-long tie. It was wrapped tightly around her midsection and knotted in a dainty bow, drawing attention to her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

On her lower half, Sierra wore a pair of cheeky bottoms in the same bold color. The garment boasted a high-cut design that allowed the model to off her sculpted thighs and a teasing glimpse of her pert derriere. It also had a string waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her waist, further highlighting her killer curves.

Sierra accessorized the barely there ensemble with a chain bracelet, hoop earrings, and a small navel ring. She also sported a pair of square pink sunglasses over her eyes to shield them from the intense light of the sun.

Fans wasted no time in showing the social media sensation some love for her latest post. The video has been viewed over 64,000 times and has earned more than 27,000 likes within four hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload to leave compliments for Sierra’s jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous! Little sun goddess!” one person wrote.

“You are so amazing,” praised another fan.

“Another day looking stunning,” a third follower quipped.

“Perfect, that is all,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Sierra’s feed to get another look at her impressive bikini body. She recently shared a sizzling selfie that captured her rocking a strappy white two-piece and custom Air Jordan sneakers. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 61,000 likes and 344 comments to date.