‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Billy Takes A Huge Gamble

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, August 27 reveals Chelsea’s fury over Sharon going to Adam in Kansas alone. Back in Genoa City, Victoria drops a major scoop on Billy, but Lily is wary, and Nick confronts Victor.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) left Connor (Judah Mackey) with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and she left town. In Kansas, Adam (Mark Grossman) relayed his memories to Sharon (Sharon Case), and he expressed that he didn’t remember feeling any guilt. Although Adam felt upset about having a killer instinct, Sharon reassured him that he must have repressed the memory. Adam took a nap, and he dreamed about A.J. Sharon comforted him when he woke up, and then Chelsea burst into the room. Adam stayed asleep while Chelsea accused Sharon of wanting to be the person Adam turned to. Although Sharon insisted that she wanted to help Adam professionally, Chelsea had none of the explanations. When Adam woke up, Chelsea said she needed them to go home.

In Genoa City, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gifted Billy (Jason Thompson) with the whole scoop of Adam’s crime and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) ensuing decades-long coverup. She encouraged her ex-husband to write the entire thing up and put himself on the map with Chancellor Communications. However, when Billy took the information back to Lily (Christel Khalil) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan), they were less enthusiastic. Lily immediately figured out that Victoria was his source, and she wasn’t at all happy that Billy didn’t have any hard evidence. Amanda backed Lily up that he had to have careful documentation, or else Victor would sue them into oblivion. Billy reassured them that he’d find what he needed, and he wanted to celebrate. However, Lily needed air, and Amanda advised him to get to work.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

At the clinic, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) gave Nate (Sean Dominic) the third degree about his dates with Amanda, and he wasn’t too thrilled. Nate explained that for now, he just wanted something casual, and he and Amanda were having fun. Elena apologized for being so nosy. Later, Nate met Amanda at The Grand Phoenix, and they talked about Billy’s big story, and Nate said that Amanda and Billy made a good team at work just like him and Elena. Elsewhere, Elena sent Devon (Bryton James) a message that said she was thinking of him.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) summoned Victor to talk about the situation with Adam. They met up at Society, and Victor explained to Nick that his brother wasn’t doing well. However, Nick accused his father of playing favorites, and he warned Victor to worry more about Connor because the little boy would end up paying.