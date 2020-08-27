Anna Nystrom Sizzles In A Tiny Black Swimsuit With A Wildly Low Neckline

Swedish fitness model Anna Nystrom sent the pulses of her 8.5 million Instagram followers racing after posting a picture in which she flaunted her body in a low-cut black swimsuit.

The bathing suit was a bold black color that was not only an incredibly chic choice, but also perfectly complemented Nystrom’s glowing skin. However, what was likely the most eye-catching aspect of the garment was its incredibly low and plunging neckline, which extended to the model’s belly button while showing off her décolletage.

The bottom of the suit was similarly revealing, with side openings that reached her midriff to expose her hips in full. A tie at the center of her trim torso to cinch at her waist and highlight her hourglass figure was the finishing touch.

Keeping focus purely on her killer physique, Nystrom kept the rest of her look fresh-faced and simple — including styling her long blond locks into a straight and sleek look.

Though the Instagram star is native of Sweden and often posts pictures from her Scandinavian home country, it appears that Nystrom was enjoying a trip to catch some Spanish sun as she geotagged the location as Nobu in Marbella.

The setting showed Nystrom standing in front of a picturesque waterfall. Blue tiles at her feet added a pop of color and gray stones in the forefront brought another aspect of the ocean aesthetic to the photo.

Nystrom posed by standing up straight and angling her body just slightly to showcase her enviable curves. She elongated her already long and lean legs by standing on her tippy-toes and crossing one ankle in front of the other.

Nystrom wrapped one arm around her torso, while bringing the other hand to rest under her chin to give a pensive air to the shot. Instead of favoring her followers with a smile, the model instead looked out to the side for a final artistic flourish.

The picture earned around 30,000 likes and more than 275 comments within just 40 minutes of posting, showcasing the Instagram star’s popularity.

“You are literally perfect,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“Goddess of thighs,” gushed a second.

“You’re absolutely incredible,” added a third.

“My only dream is to meet you,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a kissing face emoji and red rose symbol.

This is not the first time this week that Nystrom has wowed her fans. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently floored her followers with a triple-post update where she modeled a slinky ribbed bodysuit.