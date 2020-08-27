Julianne Hough Shakes Her Pert Derriere While ‘Booty Biking’

Julianne Hough raised temperatures with a sassy video that she posted on her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon. This was another peek into her family vacation in Idaho and she was clearly having a blast.

A few days ago, Julianne shared a photo showing her wearing workout gear and doing a yoga pose while standing on a bridge. Now, it seemed that this new video post was from that same outing.

In both cases, Julianne wore a sports bra and a matching pair of leggings in a dusty rose color. The earlier photo featured her flaunting her flexibility while standing sideways, whereas this new clip showed her only from behind.

Given that, it looked like the outfit was the same, but it was difficult to tell for certain. However, the gorgeous setting featured in both uploads definitely appeared to be the same area.

In this case, Julianne wore a helmet over her brunette tresses and was riding a bike. In her caption, she revealed that she was “Booty biking” and she teasingly added emoji representing both a peach and a bicycle.

As fans watched the short clip, it was clear what prompted Julianne’s silly caption. As she navigated the bicycle over the dirt path across the bridge, she did some booty shaking and sassy dance moves.

“I would’ve lost control of my bike and crashed seeing such a beautiful sight,” one fan commented.

As the bicycle moved forward, Julianne both shook her pert posterior and wiggled her shoulders. At one point, she looked back over her shoulder toward the person recording and seemed to laugh a bit before turning her attention forward again.

“Who knew biking could be so sexy!” someone teased.

“Holy God. That is Sexy. We’re bringing Sexy back,” another person declared.

This new upload of Julianne’s was an immediate hit. During the first hour after she had initially shared it, the clip had already been liked nearly 30,000 times and accrued more than 300 comments.

A lot of people were stunned by the gorgeous landscape, which seemed to come from the Hiawatha Trail in Northern Idaho. Some folks wanted the scoop on where she was, while others couldn’t take their attention off of her booty biking.

“Stunning scenery and stunning view!” commented someone else.

The former Dancing with the Stars and America’s Got Talent judge has shared quite a few posts on Instagram from this time with her family in Idaho. She seems to be having a blast with every excursion, whether it’s wakeboarding, playing around with her siblings, or hitting the trail. Her fans have gone crazy over everything she’s posted, and this latest upload clearly generated quite a bit of buzz as well.