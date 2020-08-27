Raven Loso Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Two Revealing Looks, Asks Fans To Pick Their Favorite

Raven Loso took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon with a double whammy of a post that got pulses racing. The voluptuous social media celebrity thrilled her 3.2 million followers with two very different looks and asked them to select their favorite. The racy snaps racked up over 13,000 likes in the first hour after they were uploaded, and hundreds of people cast their vote.

In the first image, Raven lounged on a metal-framed patio chair wearing a tiny string bikini that scarcely covered her ample assets. The suit was bright fluorescent green. It featured wide triangle cups that were draped across her tremendous bust, and pushed away from one another in the center to reveal all of her cleavage. The soft flesh of her breasts spilled alluringly from all three sides of the garment, which was loosely tied behind her neck and around her rib cage.

Raven’s slender waist gave way to her insanely curvaceous lower half. Her shapely hips and thighs swelled across the surface of her chair, drawing focus away from the tiny piece of fabric that made up her bikini bottom, which covered the appropriate bits and attached to two spaghetti straps that nestled on either side of her hourglass figure.

The photographer stood above the model to capture the image. The downward angle of the camera emphasized her stunning physique and captured her entire body in the frame. Raven posed casually, leaning back with knees bent and feet kicked apart. Her pedicured toes were painted an opaque white shade.

Both of her forearms rested against the outside of her chest. She slipped her right thumb under her bikini strap and appeared to tug gently. Her left pointer finger lingered seductively between her parted lips and she gazed off-camera with a distant expression.

In the second snap, Raven posed facing the camera with her famous booty and flashed a huge smile over her shoulder. For her second look, she sported a pair of high-waisted pink short-shorts that left most of her rear end exposed. A ruched seam down the center of her cheeks accentuated their impressively round shape.

She finished off the ensemble with a white cropped tank top with nothing between it and her bare breasts, and a pair of fuchsia athletic shoes. She stood in the grass in front of a yoga mat.

The flood of responses to her caption in the comments section varied considerably. Many fans took the diplomatic route and said they adored both snaps equally.