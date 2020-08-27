Luciana Del Mar Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Skintight Butterfly Dress: ‘Keep Em Wondering’

Luciana Del Mar went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram update on Wednesday night. The model let it all hang out as she told her fans in the caption of the post to keep people wondering.

In the sexy shots, Luciana looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a funky skintight dress. The garment featured a cheetah-print design with bright blue butterflies on it. The outfit included thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

It also boasted a low cut neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage and exposed her sideboob. The frock fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips hips. Her long, lean legs and round booty were also emphasized in the posts. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a bracelet on her wrist, and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Luciana stood in front of a window with her hip pushed out as she tugged at the ends of her hair. The second shot featured her with her backside towards the camera while she arched her back and looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

The third picture showed the model leaning forward with one hand on her thigh. The next snap highlighted her booty and arm tattoos. In the final shot, she got silly for the camera placing both of her hands behind her head and sticking her tongue out.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the center. She styled the locks in loose waves that cascaded down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Luciana’s 922,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the post. The pics garnered more than 17,000 likes within the first 18 hours after they went live on the platform. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 570 messages.

“The end picture is cute,” one follower declared.

“You’re looking gorgeous,” another wrote.

“Love you Luchi,” a third comment read.

“Last picture is the best. The funny side,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often seen posing in scanty bathing suits, racy dresses, and tight tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently delighted her followers when she got steamy in a navy blue bikini with a daring cutout to show off her bare chest underneath. To date, that post has pulled in more than 19,000 likes and over 550 comments.