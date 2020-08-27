Jade Thirlwall Poses In White Robe During Relaxing Spa Getaway

Jade Thirlwall, who is one-fourth of the successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself.

The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker stunned in a white robe that featured the spa’s name, Champneys, written on the left side. She wrapped the garment around her waist and didn’t appear to be wearing any other item of clothing. Thirwall put on a leggy display and went barefoot for the occasion. Thirlwall showed off the large tattoo on her right foot that went slightly up her leg. According to Steal Her Style, the X Factor winner has two more tattoos inked on her spine and ankle.

She kept her nails short and painted them with a coat of bright yellow polish. Thirwall styled her long curly brunette hair down with a middle part and protected her face with a mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The singer treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped sitting down on top of a gray sofa in front of a large green garden. Thirlwall placed her feet on top of the couch and rested one arm on her knee and the other on the arm of the sofa. The 27-year-old gazed directly at the camera lens and looked very relaxed.

In the next slide, Thirlwall raised both her legs slightly and linked both her hands around them.

She geotagged her upload with Champneys Tring, letting fans know where she spent her day.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 118,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.6 million followers.

“Who gave you permission to look this beautiful,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“You slay literally every look you wear,” another person shared.

“WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU TRYING TO DO WITH MY POOR LITTLE HEART TODAY WOMAN?????” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“GOD IS A WOMAN,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this year, Little Mix released a single titled “Break Up Song.” In the music video, Thirlwall channeled a number of ’80s icons — Madonna, George Michael, Boy George, and girl group Bananarama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a white T-shirt that had “choose love” written in big bold black text. Thirlwall rocked high-waisted, light blue jeans while opting for a matching denim jacket. She sported the majority of her curly blond and brunette hair up but left the front out to frame her face.