Abby Dowse Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Green Bikini

On Thursday, August 27, Australian model Abby Dowse made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo, which was taken with Abby’s smartphone, showed the 30-year-old on what appears to be a balcony with glass railing. Outdoor furniture and a potted plant can be seen in the background.

While it is not visible in the shot, it seemed as though Abby was posing in front of a sizable mirror in order to capture the selfie. She kneeled on a gray-and-white towel with her body turned. She placed one of her hands on her knee, as she gazed at her phone screen with a serious expression on her face.

Abby flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy green bikini that left little to the imagination. The swimsuit’s cheeky high-cut bottoms put her pert derriere on full display. The model tagged the clothing company, Oh Polly, in the body of the post, suggesting that is where she received the swimwear. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of hoop earrings, a delicate bracelet, and a sparkling ring.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. Her nails were also manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be stating that she is often in the sun.

The provocative picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes. Quite a few of Abby’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Your beauty is resplendent and beautiful like the sun,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Aesthetically pleasing and beautiful!!” added a different devotee.

“Wow beautiful [Abby],” remarked another admirer, along with numerous heart-eye and pink heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

Abby engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture in which she wore an extremely cropped asymmetrical top that showcased her incredible curves. That post has been liked over 16,000 times since it was shared.