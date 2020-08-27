Yanet Garcia Flaunts Muscular Legs In A Little Black Dress

Yanet Garcia took to Instagram to share a killer new shot that showed off her enviable figure. The post was added to her feed on August 27, and it’s been a massive hit with her 13.3 million fans.

The photo captured the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” posed directly in the center of the frame. She appeared to be in a television studio, which has become a familiar backdrop for her social media shares. Yanet stood in front of a staircase. Behind her, a television and a few colorful pieces of furniture, including a pink couch and a blue chair, were visible. A banner with different colored panels hung from the ceiling, and there were a few wooden shelves on either side of the TV.

The model struck a confident pose with one hand on her hip and the opposite hanging near her side. She tilted her chin up and looked into the camera with a big smile on her face. The model opted for a sexy black dress that did nothing but favors for her fit figure.

The dress clung tightly to her body and accentuated her hourglass figure. The front of the garment had a V-neckline that showed off her fair complexion and the middle of the fabric was ruched. The strings that gathered the material fell between her legs. The dress was daringly short, showing off her muscular legs in their entirety. The sleeves were the only loose part of the garment.

Yanet added a pair of heels to her look, only part of which could be seen because of the way that the image was cropped. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing only a pair of large hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling.

She styled her long, dark locks with a deep side part, and her curly mane spilled messily over her shoulders. The update was only live on Yanet’s page for a few minutes before it accrued over 35,000 likes and 150-plus comments.

“Dang girl, you are straight fire,” one follower gushed, adding a string of flame emoji.

“Omg ur so pretty beautiful smile,” a second fan added.

“OMG I LIVE FOR THAT SMILEE! YOU ARE SO GORG,” a third Instagrammer chimed in, adding a few smiley face emoji.

“Stunning in Black. Hermosa Babes,” another social media user raved.