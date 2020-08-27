Dolly Castro Flaunts Insane Abs In Orange Shorts And Low-Cut Bra

Dolly Castro stunned many of her 6.1 million Instagram fans on Thursday, August 27, with her most recent post. The Nicaraguan bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself clad in a mismatched set that bared her insane abs while outline her gym-honed figure.

The fitness model and influencer was photographed outdoors in Orange County, California, where she lives. Castro was in a three-quarter stance with the back foot up on a wooden bench. She placed one hand on her knee as she turned her head to look at the camera with intent eyes while allowing her lips to hang open. She wore her dark brown hair in a middle part and styled down in straight strands.

Castro rocked a pair of burnt orange biker shorts that expanded to her mid-thighs. It included a thick elastic waistband, which sat just above her navel, exposing her chiseled midriff.

On her upper body, Castro had on a white sports with medium straps that went over her shoulders near the neck. It included a low neckline that teased quite a bit of her cleavage, highlighting her feminine chest.

in the caption, Castro revealed that her post was an ad for 1st Phorm, a brand she represents as an ambassador, as per the information in her Instagram bio. She promoted its vegan protein, sharing that it now has two new flavors, “Chocolate Frost” and “Vanilla Crème”.

The post has garnered more than 29,500 likes and upwards of 330 comments within three hours. Her admirers took to the comments section to praise her shapely figure and to thank her for her inspirational posts.

“Gorgeous lady, hope you are having a great day so far today, have a great weekend,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful. You’re all the goals sis!” replied another one of her fans.

“Yasss [heart-eyes emoji] [hands raised] LETS GOOOO,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Yes!!!! Thank you for always showing up [100 mark emoji] & keeping it real. Your posts & messages are so inspiring as well as motivating. Continue to shine,” added a fourth fan.

Castro shares a mix of content that show her in activewear and fashionable outfits. She did the latter in a recent image in which she rocked a white mini dress that bared her killer legs, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The garment had a plunging neckline and a blazer-style front that exposed her ample cleavage. Castro tied its strap tightly around her waist, highlighting her hourglass shape. The photo was snapped in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, as per the geotag.