Lyna Perez Flashes Her Derriere In A Sexy White Dress With A Daring Side Slit

Lyna Perez heated things up on her Instagram page today with another tantalizing snap. The model traded in her typical bikini looks for a beautiful dress in the Thursday afternoon share, a change that has quickly become a hit with her millions of fans.

In the photo, Lyna was seen standing with her back to the camera in front of a white grand piano. She rested her hands on its music rack and turned her head over her shoulder, gazing at the lens behind her with an alluring stare.

The instrument appeared to be in the lobby of a large building, possibly a restaurant or hotel. Though its location was unclear, one thing that was certain was that the model was dressed to impress for the outing in a sexy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

Lyna looked as stunning as ever in a gorgeous white maxi dress that popped against her deep summer tan. The piece had a low scoop back design and featured thick straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It was made of a form-fitting material that clung tightly to the brunette’s figure, hourglass silhouette and famous curves.

The frock cinched high up on the model’s waist before flowing out into a floor-length skirt with a daring side slit that gave the shot an edgy and seductive vibe. The dramatic opening reached all the way up to Lyna’s hips, exposing not only her toned legs but almost a full look at her perky derriere. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

As for her accessories for the evening, Lyna added some bling with a pair of dangling Chanel earrings and a silver necklace with an extra-long chain that grazed down her bare back. She styled her long, dark hair in a voluminous half-up, half-down style. Her locks spilled over her shoulders in loose waves, though she a good amount of fringe out of the hairdo to frame her face and striking features.

Many of the social media star’s 5.3 million followers took the time to show her latest look some love in the comments section of the upload.

“Truly breathtaking,” one person wrote.

“The world needs more Lyna in this outfit,” quipped another fan.

“Beyond stunning omg so gorgeous,” a third follower gushed.

“Jeeee break the internet,” remarked a fourth admirer.

The shot has also amassed more than 48,000 likes within just two hours of going live.